Spooky Express Has Been Given An October Release Date

Get ready to board the Spooky Express, as the new puzzle train game has an official release date, arriving on Steam in October

Become the paranormal conductor, solving block-shaped puzzles to transport monster passengers.

Strategically plan routes to avoid monsters scaring or biting human riders across 150+ levels.

Created by the minds behind A Monster's Expedition and Cosmic Express, featuring cozy, spooky vibes.

Indie game developer and publisher Draknek and Friends have confirmed the release date for their upcoming game, Spooky Express. If you haven't seen he game yet, you're the conductor of a paranormal train where you need to get passengers to their destinations by solving small block-shaped puzzles. Enjopy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on October 21, 2025.

Spooky Express

Plan the train route for the world's spookiest theme park! All the passengers are all just dying to ride the Spooky Express. Pick up the creepy cryptids and drop them at their destinations around the park. But be careful! Don't let them scare or bite the human passengers. Different monsters have different rules: Vampires must be taken to coffins, zombies to grave pits, and humans to the park exit. But a monster next to a human will scare or bite them, turning them into one of their own kind. Stay on track of the situation or you'll have a grave problem.

Take charge of the Spooky Express; the only rail service willing to carry the undead passengers of deepest, darkest Trainsylvania. In your new role, you'll plan routes and lay train tracks to meet your creepy commuters' demands, and create a rail network spanning more than 150 thoughtfully designed levels. Trainsylvania spans a host of unique locations, with each puzzle forming a cosy diorama, complete with spooky soundtrack. Whether you're probing the Pumpkin Patch, meandering through the Morbid Manor, or investigating the Impish Inferno, you'll find playful touches and surprises around every corner.

A brand new game from the creators of A Monster's Expedition and A Good Snowman is Hard to Build.

A great follow-up to the award-winning thinky puzzle game, Cosmic Express.

Over 100 unique levels with countless monsters, maps and mechanics.

Thoughtfully designed puzzles that build in complexity.

