Square Enix Opens Pre-Registration For NieR Re[in]carnation

Square Enix has opened up the pre-registration forms for NieR Re[in]carnation this week as the game will be released on mobile soon. Those who wish to take part in the game can currently pre-register through both the AppStore and Google Play right now. Those who pre-register through Google Play could be randomly selected to participate in an upcoming closed beta test. A date hasn't been set for the test yet, however, further details will be disclosed later on social media. What's more, when the game officially reaches 300k pre-registrants, all players will receive 3,000 gems when the game is finally released. Which will in turn give them a chance to complete one 10x Summon for free.

Bringing together an all-star team including creative director YOKO TARO, composer Keiichi Okabe from Monaca and producer Yosuke Saito, the Action Command RPG NieR Re[in]carnation tells the story of a girl who awakens in a mysterious place known as The Cage. Guided by a creature who calls herself Mama, the girl sets off on a journey through The Cage to reclaim what she has lost and to atone for her sins. This game includes an auto mode that makes your characters attack enemies all on their own, making it easy for people who aren't as skilled at video games to join in and play as well. Battles play out by issuing commands to your characters.

Mama: When the girl came to, she was collapsed on the stone floor of The Cage. Though she is kind and has a bright personality, she wears a collar and bandages for reasons unknown, and is plagued each night by horrible dreams.

The Girl of Light: A mysterious creature who calls herself Mama. She seems to know something about The Cage, and acts as a guide for the girl.

The Dark Monster: A strange being that wanders The Cage. It resembles a knight in armor, but also a speechless insect. Regardless, it seems to have some kind of goal…