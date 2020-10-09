Square Enix Reveals Patch 5.4 Details For Final Fantasy XIV

This morning, Square Enix revealed details for the upcoming 5.4 patch coming to Final Fantasy XIV in December. The patch will be called "Futures Rewritten" and brings fresh content to the Shadowbringers expansion, with a number of updates and new content for adventurers of all playstyles. Additionally, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed plans to support the PS4 version while also expanding into the PS5, as the last patch (5.35 coming out October 13th) will probably be the last that is strictly a PS4 patch. You can read more about what's to come in the update below as we wait for them to confirm the official date.

New Main Scenario Quests – Following the grand conclusion of the Shadowbringers story in Patch 5.3, players will set out on a new adventure.

New Raid Dungeon: Eden's Promise – The third chapter in the 8-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties.

Chronicles of a New Era – The Sorrow of Werlyt Updates – The next chapter in "The Sorrow of Werlyt" questline will introduce Emerald Weapon.

New Trial: Emerald Weapon – Players can challenge Emerald Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.

New Dungeon: Matoya's Relict – Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system.

New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes in Patch 5.4, providing a new challenge and a chance at unique prizes.

Blue Mage Update – The limited job will receive a number of new updates, including an increased level cap, new blue magic to learn from enemies, new job-specific equipment, and additions to the Blue Mage Log.

New "Explorer Mode" – This new gameplay mode will allow players to traverse Shadowbringers dungeons without the danger of enemies in order to take screenshots. Players can also summon both mounts and minions within dungeons using this mode to further enhance their screenshots.

Final Fantasy XIV Performance Action Update – Playable instruments have been expanded to include the violin.

Triple Triad Updates – In addition to revised match rules and UI enhancements, new limited-time tournaments will be held, which will also be available via the Duty Finder.

Ishgard Restoration Update – The fourth and final stage of the Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard begins.

"Save the Queen" Update – New 24- and 48-player large-scale battle content and the opportunity to further enhance Resistance weapons arrives in the next chapter of this multi-part adventure featuring a scenario written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII).

New 24- and 48-player large-scale battle content and the opportunity to further enhance Resistance weapons arrives in the next chapter of this multi-part adventure featuring a scenario written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII). Adjustments to PvE and PvP actions, updates to Ocean Fishing and Doman Mahjong, treasure hunt dungeon updates, new UI skins, and more.