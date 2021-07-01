Star Trek Online Launches Its Annual Lohlunat Festival

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have launched the annual Lohlunat Festival into Star Trek Online. For the entire month of July, the game will be celebrating the summer in style with love from Risa, as the game will be making several items available in the shop. They include Baseball Uniforms for the Stem Bolts, new 2021 shirts, floaters, a new vanity shield, Risian Transcendent Caracal, and more. We have details about the event for you below and you can get the full rundown here.

From July 1st to July 31st, the residents of Suraya Bay and the Lobi Crystal Consortium have once again partnered to bring festival participants the highest quality wares. Among these exciting prices are the all new Risian Luxury Cruiser Vessel [T6]. A Dev Blog containing full stats and descriptions will be published separately, so keep your eyes open for it. This year's celebration will launch simultaneously on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, allowing players of Star Trek Online to get into the summertime spirit regardless of their platform of choice.

As for other Risa activities, all of your old favorites from previous years will be returning, including Powerboard Races, the Biathlon, Horga'hn Hunting, Scavenging with Sovak, and of course the galaxy-famous Dance Party. Participating in any of the events will grant progress towards the Risian Luxury Cruiser Vessel! Also as in previous years, we're loading up the Summer Event Store with new prizes for you to earn. All of the following new store offerings can be purchased using Lohlunat Favors, earned by participating in various events around the island. We're continuing the baseball theme introduced during last year's event, to offer new colorful variants of some of the prizes you've loved seeing during previous Summer Events.