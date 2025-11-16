Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Pop Studio, They Will Come

Steampunk Horror Game They Will Come Announced

They Will Come is a new steampunk horror adventure puzzle title in the works, aiming to be released on PC via Steam sometime in 2026

Article Summary They Will Come is a steampunk horror adventure puzzle game from Game Pop Studio, led by Jeff Troutman.

Players control Benjamin and his giant robot Talus, facing Wretched Ones on a perilous airship in 1897.

Stealth, puzzle-solving, and item collecting are key to surviving sinister foes onboard the Endeavor.

Features include immersive steampunk visuals, a bittersweet story, and a lore-rich alternate history world.

Indie game developer and publisher Game Pop Studio has announced their latest horror game, They Will Come. The studio was founded by ex-Midway Games and Petroglyph Art Director, Jeff Troutman, as he and the team created this new steampunk horror adventure puzzle game featuring unique visuals. We haven't seen much for gameplay, but we have mroe details below as it seems like the team are aiming for a 2026 release.

They Will Come

Little Benjamin, his trusty slingshot, electrobanger, and his giant robot face off against an enormous steampunk airship filled with Wretched Ones and towering automatons. Explore your environment, collecting items and solving puzzles, making sure to stay out of sight, ducking from shadow to shadow. Your family has been captured, and the wretched ones have made it clear that nobody is making it out alive.

There's no one left on your side but Talus, a giant steam driven robot in a top-hat and a small army of automaton power cells called Embots. Riding atop his shoulder or inside his hollow chest offers a safe place to hide, and his mighty arms offer smashing revenge on those who have taken so much from you. Scurry through the corridors and hangers and factories, gathering power-cells, coal and water for your companion, and then lead him to safety; you are each other's last hope.

Breathtaking Graphics. The eerie halls and hangers of the airship come to life in light and darkness, courtesy of industry veteran Jeff Troutman, former Art Director at Petroglyph and Midway Games. Every inch of the environment is lovingly crafted and rendered for full immersion.

Tense Stealth and Puzzle-Solving Gameplay. Carefully traverse the Endeavor, sticking to the shadows. The Wretched Ones are relentless, and not above brutal violence. Clever distractions and timing are your only chance at survival.

Carefully traverse the Endeavor, sticking to the shadows. The Wretched Ones are relentless, and not above brutal violence. Clever distractions and timing are your only chance at survival. Bittersweet Story. You have been torn apart from your family; and your home a flying airship has been overrun with the Wretched Ones. Evil men in masks who have arrived looking for something on the Endeavor. Your only companions are automatons created by your father, like the giant robot Talus, who, despite his size and strength, needs you as much as you need him.

Lore-Rich World. Discover this strange and mystical alternate history of 1897, with fantastic Steampunk technology and sinister forces warping and twisting the world.

