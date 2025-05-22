Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angry Bulls Studio, Survive The Fall, Toplitz Productions

Survive The Fall Drops New Launch Trailer With Game's Release

Check out the official launch trailer for post-apocalyptic action survivor game Survive The Fall as the game is available today

Article Summary Survive The Fall launches today, bringing post-apocalyptic survival action to PC gamers.

Lead a team of three survivors through dangerous expeditions in a mysterious, autumn-locked world.

Master twin-stick combat, stealth tactics, and Active Pause to outmaneuver enemies and survive.

Build and upgrade your camp, craft gear, and shape your story in a world full of factions and secrets.

Indie game developer Angry Bulls Studio and publisher Toplitz Productions dropped a new launch trailer for Survive The Fall, which they released today. The trailer, which e have for you here, gives a quick look at the final version of the game, as you are attempting to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where everything we had is gone and a new future needs to be forged. Enjoy the video as the game is out now on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Survive The Fall

The world as we know it is gone. Forever changed by a cataclysmic meteor strike that has unleashed the 'Stasis', a mysterious force locking Earth in an eternal autumn. You must lead a band of survivors through the ruins of civilization, where every day is a struggle to stay alive and every decision could mean the difference between survival and oblivion. Explore diverse environments from the lush remains of the national park to the flickering neon sprawl of New Eden and the desolate wasteland beyond its protective walls. Lead a team of up to three survivors, each with their own skills and scars, on high-stakes expeditions across a fractured world. Unravel the mystery of the 'Stasis', as you navigate the extensive open areas teeming with warring factions, stranded survivors, vital resources and precious loot waiting to be uncovered.

In this new world order, survival isn't just about scavenging. Inspired by heart-pounding twin-stick action, every encounter is a strategic challenge, testing your strength, cunning and resolve. Use stealth to pick off your foes unseen, scout enemy positions or rush in guns blazing, if you're confident in your skills, your team and your gear. Master the game changing 'Active Pause' to take control of the battlefield: Freeze time, assess the situation and issue precise commands to outmaneuver your opponents.

Between expeditions, build, expand and fortify your camp into a thriving stronghold. Heal the wounded, craft everything you need from food to firearms as well as protective gear and research an extensive tech-tree with over 180 entries. With over 30 unique buildings and facilities, your base can become a self-sufficient hub and thriving sanctuary capable of withstanding whatever this post-apocalyptic world throws at you. With dangerous enemies vying for power, dark secrets buried deep within the 'Stasis' and a world that reacts to your choices, no two playthroughs will be the same. The apocalypse is here. Will you succumb or overcome the odds and survive the fall?

