Tailside Confirmed For PC Launch In January 2026

Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim has been given a release date, as the simulator game will be released on PC via Steam this January

Article Summary Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim launches on PC via Steam in January 2026 with full mod support for custom characters.

Play as a charming fox owner, run your own customizable cafe, and unlock animal visitors and heartwarming stories.

Relax in stress-free gameplay without timers, offering both progression levels and an open-ended Sandbox mode.

Design your dream cafe with hundreds of decor options, create latte art, and brew a variety of unique coffees.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Beans Dev has provided a proper release date for their upcoming game, Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim. If you haven't seen the game yet, you play an endearing little fox that has opened up her own cafe where you help customers, follow stories that come into your place, and read what's going on in the local paper. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be out on January 21, 2026.

Tailside

In this relaxing sim game, you'll customize your cafe and your coffee as you decorate the coffee bar of your dreams and serve friendly customers. Across laidback levels you'll progress and play at your own pace without pressure or timers, brewing beans and a variety of coffee types to fulfil orders. With each day and level completed, you'll work towards unlocking new coffee-making skills, animal visitors and villagers, and heartwarming stories published in a daily newspaper. Make your cafe your own and use decor to turn it into a warm and welcoming place for your customers.

Choose from hundreds of items to customize your hangout spot with signs, seats, color options, plants, tiles, counters, and more, to design a cafe that really shows off your personality! Tailside also lets the customization go further by supporting mods and community characters. Got a fuzzy friend of your own you'd like to see in the game? Want to turn yourself or your pet into an in-game character? Import custom characters and turn them into visitors of your cafe.

