TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Drowzee Pokémon Cards

In honor of tonight's Drowzee Spotlight Hour n Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Drowzee cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Drowzee cards in the comments below.

Sometimes, the classic is the classic for a reason. Ken Sugimori is perhaps the most iconic Pokémon artist and he has that reputation for a reason. The way we picture the characters in their most them form is how Sugimori draws them. The simplicity of Drowzee here is immensely effective, with a slightly trippy background that alludes to its psychic powers.

Artist Kagemaru Himeno gets weird with this Drowzee from the Team Rocket expansion. This artwork pulls the onlooker in, giving the impression that you are already under the Pokémon's intense hypnosis. This style of artwork, which breaks from the clean, Sugimori-style lines was rare in the Pokémon TCG at the time. It reminds me of the artwork style used in the e-Series era, specifically the Expedition base set, where we saw the TCG become more experimental.

Another Ken Sugimori card here, and this, to me, takes the crown. The magical light at the tip of Drowzee's finger, the facial expression, and the fact that this is Sabrina's Drowzee makes this card from Gym Challenge the most memorable Drowzee card in the history of the Pokémon TCG.

Here is a much more recent card. This Shigenori Negishi Drowzee from the XY-era BREAKpoint set is beautiful in how it breaks the expectation of what a Drowzee card can be. Instead of performing hypnosis or waggling those little sleepy fingers of his, Drowzee is out here just enjoying a laugh. (Or, maybe he's laughing at us as he puts us under a spell with those sparkles. I like to think he's watching his favorite TV show, though. Just me? Okay.)