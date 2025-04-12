Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising Releases Overview Video Ahead Of Launch

Check out the latest video for the game Tempest Rising, as the teram gives an overview of what's to come ahead of its launch

Article Summary Dive into Tempest Rising's gripping alternate 1997 universe with two unique factions.

Explore classic RTS gameplay with base-building, epic campaigns, and strategic combat.

Enjoy the original music by Command & Conquer's legendary composer Frank Klepacki.

Try the free demo and prepare for the game's official release on April 24, 2025.

Indie game publisher 3D Realms and developer Knights Peak announced they will have a free demo available for their upcoming game, Tempest Rising. The four and a half minute video goes over a number of topics to prepare players for what's to come, including the central narrative conflict, both of the single-player and multiplayer game modes, an introduction to many of the core gameplay mechanics, and a chance for you to see all of the warring factions. Basically, they went out of their way to give you everything you need to know about the game before you decide to dive in and play it. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released on April 24, 2025.

Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising transports you to a battle-scarred 1997 in an alternate timeline where the Cuban Missile Crisis went nuclear. In the fallout from the war, a strange, red, electrical vine known as Tempest spread across the planet and changed the course of history, awakening an ancient race lying dormant known as the Veti. Experience the gripping story of two unique factions across two epic campaigns with deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps the focus on strategy and skill, plus original music from legendary Command & Conquer composer Frank Klepacki. Lead the highly mobile, advanced peacekeeping corps of the Global Defense Forces or the hard-hitting Tempest Dynasty in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Take full command of the battlefield as you build up your base, lead your armies into combat, and execute bold strategies to emerge victorious.

Classic RTS base building with fast, fluid, hard-hitting combat.

Three asymmetrical factions (2 playable at launch), each featuring distinct economy and play styles.

Each faction offers a unique roster of units.

Two epic single-player campaigns with between-mission cutscenes.

Skirmish, custom games, and ranked multiplayer matchmaking with Glicko-2 rating.

