The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 13

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare GX cards of the set.

Tapu Lele GX Rainbow Rare, Lycanroc GX Rainbow Rare, Metagross GX Rainbow Rare: As with the other Rainbow Rare installments of this series, we're mostly going to skip talking about the artwork here, as these cards use the same line art as the Full Art cards. Cards like the normally vibrant Tapu Lele lose something here due to the sameness of the Rainbow palette, while the Lycanroc, which was drab over a flat brown in the Full Art version, gets a major glow up here. Now, let's talk about the value of these cards here, but not from the perspective of an investor to help collectors like myself who love Pokémon complete their sets. The Tapu Lele has a current market value of $14.96 and is the 16th most valuable card in the set. The Lycranrock GX has a current market value of $18.34 and is the 12th most valuable card in the set. The Metagross is the most valuable of this selection with a current market value of $23.96. It is the 8th most valuable card in the set. The overall impression all of this leaves me with is that compared to sets we're going to do in our later Sun & Moon-era coverage, Guardians Rising remains quite an affordable set to chase.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.