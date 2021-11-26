The Crackpet Show Receives Development Roadmap

Ravenage Games decided to reveal to fans of The Crackpet Show what plans they have for content after the game comes out on December 16th. It appears they are going to be splitting up the seasons a bit with episode content, as you'll be getting a couple right out the gate and then several more to be added in Early Access. Each one will come with some quick additions that will enhance the game without breaking it and give you new things to challenge yourself. Here's the rundown of what they have in store.

The Crackpet Show is split into worlds and levels, referred to as seasons and episodes in game. The first two seasons will be available right away and season three — consisting of six new episodes — will be added throughout the Steam Early Access period. It will include a ton of exciting new content for players to experiment with, on their own, or with up to three friends. Crazy Contestants: New playable characters join the chaos, including Evil Goat, whose dreams of stardom go back to when they were just a wee kid. But do they have what it takes to become the Greatest Of All Time?

New playable characters join the chaos, including Evil Goat, whose dreams of stardom go back to when they were just a wee kid. But do they have what it takes to become the Greatest Of All Time? Rabid Foes and Brutal Bosses: Face new threats to your fame, like Turbo Snails and Dog Healers, and come up against colossal new bosses like the spike-covered Blind Hugger. He just wants to love you, give him a chance!

Face new threats to your fame, like Turbo Snails and Dog Healers, and come up against colossal new bosses like the spike-covered Blind Hugger. He just wants to love you, give him a chance! Weird and Devastating Weapons: Upgrade your arsenal with new weapons like the glue gun and egg launcher! Sure, they don't sound dangerous, but have you ever actually been hit by an egg flying as fast as a bullet? It HURTS.

Upgrade your arsenal with new weapons like the glue gun and egg launcher! Sure, they don't sound dangerous, but have you ever actually been hit by an egg flying as fast as a bullet? It HURTS. Inventive Items and Helpful Perks: New items and perks give you more destructive combinations to play with! Just imagine the damage you could do with a chili pepper and a dash attack!

New items and perks give you more destructive combinations to play with! Just imagine the damage you could do with a chili pepper and a dash attack! New Gameplay Features: Sponsorship bonuses, decorations, secret rooms, Easter eggs, and more will all be added during the early access period! Gotta keep the show fresh to maintain those ratings!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Crackpet Show – EA Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/MJlpvEqlvZ4)