The House of Tesla Reveals September PC Release Date

The House of Tesla has an official release date, as the adventure puzzle title will be released on PC via Steam this September

Explore the mysterious, abandoned Wardenclyffe facility inspired by Nikola Tesla’s real-life inventions.

Uncover a rich story in Progressive Era America with dynamic flashbacks and immersive puzzle gameplay.

Use unique devices, solve hand-crafted puzzles, and collect historical documents across six in-depth chapters.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Brain Games has confirmed the official release date for their new title, The House of Tesla. This is a new puzzle adventure title in which you'll explore the Wardenclyffe facility where Tesla did much of his work, seeing some of the inventions and inspirations of his work, while seeing things through his eyes. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be out on September 23, 2025 on Steam.

The House of Tesla

Science brings mysteries toward the light one by one, strips them of their secrets, and makes them part of something greater. It is true that some myths are rooted too deeply, are too resilient, and even seem like having a mind of their own as they resist men of science trying to shine the light of understanding. But in the end, science and mystery are anything but anathema to each other. On one stormy night, a person was brought to this world. A child of darkness and a child of light, full of mysteries and full of scientific curiosity, just starting to build a myth of their own.

You will explore the eerie abandoned industrial buildings of Nikola Tesla's most ambitious facility in Wardenclyffe, which was meant to become an important city where the future is today and every societal process is improved upon by the principles of free wireless electrical energy. Through the eyes of the man himself you'll watch the important moments that lead to the construction and later to the fall of the famous Wardenclyffe Tower, and slowly uncover the mystery that left you stranded among deserted machines.

Fresh locations based on real places and plans of the enigmatic Nikola Tesla

Mysterious story from our take on the Progressive Era America

New dynamic approach to storytelling using flashbacks into the past

Use a device that allows you to see and influence the flow of electricity

Six chapters offering 10 hours of challenging gameplay, featuring hand-crafted puzzles

Collectible historical documents accessible through an in-game notebook

