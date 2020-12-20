The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Johto Birds

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Now, let's assess the Legendary birds of Johto: Lugia and Ho-Oh.

Ho-Oh

Overall, Ho-oh isn't an incredibly difficult Pokémon to hit. It has a large catch circle placed over its beak. It does feel as if it should take a softer throw due to its placement, but Ho-oh essentially needs a well-placed medium-strength throw even though it's very much in-your-face. The one negative aspect of catching Ho-oh really shoots its rank on the Kyurem Scale up there… and it's Ho-oh's movement. This Pokémon slides up and down and will not stay still. It takes immense patience to circle lock this ornery bird, which makes it more likely to slow trainers down during Pokémon GO raid hour than most species.

Rating: Eight – Difficult

Lugia

This is a weird one. Lugia is odd in that it seems impossible to circle lock this species consistently. Its catch circle behaves unlike every other Legendary, popping up at an unpredictable beat of action after its attack. It's not entirely difficult to hit "Great" and "Excellent" throws, but Lugia's unpredictability makes it unique among Legendary Pokémon. Also, a major issue with Lugia is its tendency to love popping out of balls after Golden Razz Berries and a string of "Excellent" throws.

Lugia doesn't get the "Ten – Full F@#$ing Kyurem" rating because it is a Pokémon that, with patience, trainers can learn to hit. However, due to its oddly high placement when it drifts, the fact that it drifts so much at all, and its un-circle-lockable circle, Lugia is one of the most annoying Pokémon to catch.

Rating: Nine – The Hell?