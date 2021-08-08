The Medium Game Soundtrack To Get Limited Edition Vinyl Release

Black Screen Records and game studio Bloober Team have teamed up to release the soundtrack to Bloober Team's latest third-person psychological horror game The Medium – that features patented dual-reality gameplay and an original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka – on limited edition double vinyl and as a double CD set this October.

The soundtrack will be available on audiophile 180g black vinyl, as well as a limited edition Black Screen Records exclusive variant on orange & clear with black marbled vinyl as well as the limited retail version on brown and oxblood vinyl records. The vinyl comes in a gatefold sleeve with art by Bloober Team as well as a Bandcamp Code for the digital soundtrack. Also available as a 2xCD set in jewel case with OBI strip.

Immerse yourself in the disturbing and oppressive atmosphere of the game thanks to the original "dual" soundtrack co-created by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski. Akira Yamaoka is a legendary Japanese composer, best known for his work on the Silent Hill series. Arkadiusz Reikowski is a Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominee who worked on such acclaimed horror games as Blair Witch, Layers of Fear, and Observer. They join creative forces for the soundtrack and songs of The Medium.

Akira Yamaoka is one of the greats when it comes to horror composition. His tracks oscillate between dark industrial ambient and jam rock, which is a hallmark of his soundtrack compositions. This "tone switching" is indicative of the Japanese style of sincere creation, known for shifting between light and dark seamlessly.

The Medium is a dark psychological horror game available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.