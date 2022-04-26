The NieR Series Makes Its Way Into New State Mobile

Square Enix and Krafton Inc. have come together for a special New State Mobile event as the NieR series crashed into the game. Starting on April 29th and running all the way through May 19, you will be able to jump into the game and "feel the essence" of having several characters from the RPG series added to the game. Their appearance comes with a new themed reward event and a new collection of in-game items. You can read more about the collaboration down below as the event goes live on Friday.

"Merging the well-realized and engaging post-apocalyptic worlds of the NieR Series into New State Mobile immediately felt like an organic way to engage fans of all games," said Executive Producer of New State Mobile, Minkyu Park. "Many of us here at Krafton and PUBG Studios are huge fans of the NieR Series, so when presented with the opportunity to collaborate we were immediately excited. We hope fans of both series enjoy the unique experiences offered through this partnership!"

"I never thought I would see cosplay of NieR Series characters in the world of New State Mobile," said NieR:Automata producer Yosuke Saito. "I'm very excited to see this collaboration come together and bridge the worlds of NieR:Automata and New State Mobile."