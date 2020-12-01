The Season of Celebration Is Live In Pokémon GO For GO Beyond

The Season of Celebration goes live today in Pokémon GO at 8 AM local time. Rather than an event, this is the first of a new initiative that will divide the game's calendar year into four portions that will mimic real-world seasons. Here is everything we know about the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO.

The details for the Season of Celebration spawns (so far) include:

Northern Hemisphere Spawns: Deerling (debut of Winter forme), Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Seel, Lapras, Teddiursa, Cryogonal, and more.

Southern Hemisphere: Deerling (debut of Summer forme), Darumaka, Burmy, Growlithe, Shuckle, Electrike, Drifloon, Drilbur, and more.

Both Hemispheres: Increased spawns of evolved Pokémon

Well, that's an interesting bit. Before Shinies were released in Pokémon GO, one of the most hyped encountered a trainer could get was encountering an evolved species in this wild. This has been less frequent in recent times, so that is a welcome change.

Other information includes:

EVENTS: Upcoming region-themed events for all regions active in-game. The Kalos event, which will introduce the first full wave of Generation Six species, begins tomorrow at 10 AM. More event details wil be added as time goes on.

EGGS: Growllithe and Wingull from 2KMs, Baltoy and Ducklett from 5KMs, Shinx from 5KM Adventure Sync Eggs. Seel, Aron, and Elgyem are out of Eggs.

MEGA RAIDS: Everyone is gone with the exception of Mega Charizard X and Mega Gengar. Then, at 1 PM Pacific time, Mega Abomasnow will launch.

There will be dramatic changes to GO Battle League in Pokémon GO. Niantic wrote on their blog post:

Starting with Season 6, the GO Battle League will expand from 10 to 24 ranks, and the top four ranks will have all-new names and corresponding badges. The expanded ranks will be accompanied by a totally new reward structure, which gives you more opportunities to earn exclusive rewards through ranking up. You can expect the GO Battle League rewards to be tied to the theme of the current Season, too!

As more information comes out about the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO, Bleeding Cool will be here to report. Happy playing, fellow trainers!