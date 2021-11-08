The Waylanders Has Been Pushed Back To February 2022

Gato Salvaje Studio announced today that they will be pushing back the release of The Waylanders all the way to February 2022. The game was literally supposed to be released a week from today on November 16th, and while we hadn't heard anything about a delay, it seemed like they were on track to release it on time. But it seems the pandemic has claimed another game as it joins the dozens that have been pushed back this year because the team wasn't able to finish on time and they didn't want to put them in a crunch. The company's co-founder released the statement below about the delay, confirming they didn't wish to do so with the holidays coming up, which we totally agree with. The new release date will now be February 2nd, 2022. We also got a new video for you in which they show off a new advance class coming to the game.

"Releasing this month would not provide the quality experience our fans deserve. While we have been working hard to get all our backers and Early Access players the RPG they'd been hoping for before the holidays, we've done an internal review pass on The Waylanders and our team needs more time to polish the game," said Gato Salvaje co-founder Fernando Prieto. "Developing during Covid has been challenging for many teams, including ours, and rushing The Waylanders out the door after nearly four years of development will not make anyone happy. The Waylanders will have over two hours of cinematics and more than thirty hours of gameplay, and we want to provide the best possible day one release version to the community." To help tide players over until the new release date, The Waylanders will receive Early Access and Games in Development updates improving several currently available areas of the game, such as The Cave of Eternity and the Fomorian World in The Corrupted Cove. The updates will also add remaining text localization for multiple Celtic era quests and fix community reported bugs.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Waylanders Advanced Classes Trailer (https://youtu.be/L8tiyJTC6Rc)