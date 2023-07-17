Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GrizzlyGames, Thronefall

Thronefall Will Be Released Into Early Access Next Month

The team behind Thronefall have revealed the game is coming to Steam's Early Access, just one month after they announced it.

Indie game developer and publisher GrizzlyGames revealed this past week that Thronefall will officially be released into Early Access. The team literally only announced this game a month ago, but it looks like they're ready to let you give it a shot with an early build of the game. According to their announcement, this version will already offer a "well-polished experience with four levels to play and many perks to unlock." Over the course of this time, they will periodically add more content for players to try out, which will then offer additional playtime and add more depth to the gameplay. The game is part tower defence and part kingdom builder, as you will work to build your empire from nothing and defend it from attacking enemies at all hours of the day and night, all set within a minimalist world. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom, as it will be released into Early Access on August 2nd, 2023.

"Saddle the horses! See your kingdom come to life, fight gripping battles to defend it, and still be done in time for lunch. Build up your base during the day, and defend it til your last breath at night. A minimalist game about building and defending your little kingdom. From the developers of Islanders and Superflight, Thronefall is a stripped-back classic strategy game without unnecessary complexity, just some healthy hack-and-slay. Will you be able to strike the right balance between economy and defense? Do you need more archers, thicker walls, or an additional mill? Will you keep the enemies at bay with your longbow or charge your horse right into them? It's going to be a tough night, but nothing beats seeing the sun rise above your little kingdom to live another day."

