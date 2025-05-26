Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sandman Team, Through the Nightmares

Through The Nightmares Confirms Mid-June Release Date

Through the Nightmares has been given a release date for June, as you can play a free demo of the game on both consoles and PC

Article Summary Through the Nightmares launches in June with a free demo now available on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Master size-shifting platforming and ruthless precision challenges in surreal nightmare worlds.

Explore over 45 handcrafted levels inspired by Nordic folklore and children’s fears come to life.

Uncover narrative-driven secrets, manipulate dreamscapes, and enjoy a haunting original soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Sandman Team has confirmed the release date for their new game, Through the Nightmares. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a challenge-driven platformer where you run through people's dreams, or more specifically, their bad ones, trying to escape and defeat the things that lay within people's minds. The team have confirmed a release date set for June 19, but before that, you can play a free demo of it on Steam, PlayStation,a nd Xbox right now.

Through the Nightmares

A challenge-driven platformer in the footsteps of genre's most exacting entries, Through the Nightmares asks players to help a mythical spirit save children from an endless dream. You'll die hundreds of times, escape from memories manifested as monsters, and overcome tragedies transformed into traps. And if you should die before you wake… press respawn and try again. In Through the Nightmares, players take control of Sandman, a guardian spirit who brings peaceful sleep. But dreams turn dark when Morpheus, a corrupted deity, imprisons innocent children within an endless nightmare. To rescue them, Sandman must journey into a surreal, perilous dream world.

Players will face over 45 carefully crafted levels across three chapters of the game's narrative. Each nightmare is a childhood fear brought to life — from creatures lurking in dark forests to monsters hiding beneath beds. Already praised for its brutal yet deeply rewarding gameplay, Through the Nightmares delivers a ruthless, precision-driven platforming experience. The game's multiple unique twists on the genre are spearheaded by Sandman's ability to change his size, which directly impacts physics — altering momentum, jump arcs, and the ways players navigate obstacles, traps, and secret pathways. The children are waiting. But the dream already knows you're here… and it will stop at nothing to ensure you never leave.

