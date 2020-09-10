TMNT 3: Manhattan Project NES Game On Auction At Heritage

TMNT fans are a mad bunch in the figure world, and now that we are all older and have money to burn, we are starting to go back and collect all sorts of items besides the toys: lunchboxes, party supplies, everything. An increasingly large number are also collecting the vintage video games. We all remember playing the TMNT Arcade Game, or Turtles in Time. One that most of us never had though, was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project. Released towards the end of the NES lifespan, this was tough to find back in the day and has always commanded a high price as a cartridge. Now on auction on Heritage Auctions, part of Dallas Lot #7234, is a sealed copy, graded 85 by Wata. I don't have to tell my fellow TMNT fans how rare it is. Currently sitting at $4600 with a little under a day left to bid, you have to check this copy out below.

Classic TMNT For Your Collection Shelf

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project – Wata 8.5 A Sealed (Atwood Collection), NES Konami 1992 USA. Considering the intense flurry of bids that poured in for the sealed Wata 9.2 copy in our July Signature Auction that ultimately sold for $9,000, we're sure there's more than a few TMNT collectors who missed out on that copy that are overjoyed to see this one! Many consider this to be the most difficult game in the Turtles' NES series to track down in sealed condition. Its late release on the console may very well be a contributing factor to its rarity. Even though its corners are not as sharp as they could be, this small detail is easy to look past due to this copy's overall excellent eye appeal.

Too rich for me right now, but in case it is not for you, click here to place a bid or just to see what it ends up going for. Again, this TMNT cartridge is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas #7234 Lot, with items ending over the next couple of days. Head here to check out everything up for auction.