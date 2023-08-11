Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Today Is Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Release Day

Today is the official release day of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, a new Dark-type Tera Charizard-themed set.

Today is the wide release of the new Pokémon TCG expansion, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. We previously saw packs begin to hit the market through pre-release events at the end of July, where competitive players could purchase Build & Battle boxes, and earlier this week, when tournament-official PLAY stores were given a chance to sell booster boxes, booster packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes early. Now, all game stores and big box retailers, including online stores, can now officially sell all Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames products. This includes single packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, single-pack blisters, two-pack blisters, and so on. Let's take a look at what this expansion brings to the hobby.

Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames is the third set of the Paldea-themed Scarlet & Violet era. It is the first expansion to bring Pokémon using a different Tera-type than their base types. This includes the set mascot, a Dark-type Charizard, Fire-type Eiscue, and an Electric-type (or, in the TCG, Lightning-type) Tyranitar. This expansion adapts Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame set and Japan's ex Starter Deck products into a single set. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames also continues to feature Secret Rare cards, including Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Arts, and Gold Hyper Rares.

