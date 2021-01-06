Tonight Is Burn Drive Genesect Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

It has finally happened. Do any of you feel like a sea captain's wife, staring out the window every day only to see endless grey… until, finally, after what feels like years, a silhouette cuts through the fog. Only, instead of a burly man's figure wearing a captain's hat, the silhouette we see is almost robotic, with a wide, flat head, and a damn cannon on its back. That's right, fellow Pokémon GO trainers. Burn Drive Genesect is here to bring back our long lost love: Raid Hour.

Now, Raid Hour hasn't been gone. It has just been virtually unplayable due to perhaps the worst raid decision in Pokémon GO history. Niantic opted to feature Kyurem, a species that had already been featured for a three-week span just a few months before, for an entire month in December. That meant not three, not four, but five Kyurem raid hours. They didn't add any special moves, they didn't release its Black and White formes, and they didn't release its Shiny. We were left with Raid Hours that, by and large, the Pokémon GO community didn't care about.

Now, finally, Genesect is here to save the day.

Here are a few details that may help you with Burn Drive Genesect Raid Hour:

Some trainers are wondering why Genesect shows up as a silhouette on their nearby raids when they've already caught on. This is because this is Burn Drive Genesect, while the previous Genesect had its Normal Drive. Niantic treats each of these drives, which essentially change Genesect's signature move to a different type and put a slightly different color on a small square on its back, as a different Pokémon.

Burn Drive Genesect cannot currently be Shiny.

Burn Drive Genesect has the same weaknesses as Normal Drive Genesect: Fire-types. Build the perfect raid party with our Complete Raid Guide.

Good luck raiding, fellow trainers!