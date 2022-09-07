Tonight Is Deoxys Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: September 2022

Deoxys Raid Hour is happening tonight, Wednesday, September 7th, in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Psychic-type Mythical Deoxys. It will be available in all of its Formes, including Normal Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Speed Forme Deoxys. All four Deoxys Formes will be available until September 13th, 2022, at which point an as-of-yet-unrevealed Pokémon species will make its debut in raids. Let's take a look at tips as well as news regarding the upcoming Raid Hours coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022.

Catch our complete Deoxys Raid Guides for Pokémon GO players right here, noting that each Forme has different requirements especially when it comes to how many Trainers are needed to take them down:

Now, note that this is not going to be your last chance to get a good chance to Shiny hunt Deoxys this month. The Psychic Spectacular event, which is currently live in-game, will culminate in Deoxys Raid Day this Sunday, September 11th. That day will flood the game with Deoxys raids and will likely be more popular of an event than tonight's Deoxys Raid Hour. If you have to pick playing one of the two events, you might get a better bang for your buck by aiming for Deoxys Raid Day instead of tonight's Deoxys Raid Hour.

The Raid Hours for the month in Pokémon GO include:

September 7th, 2022: Deoxys Raid Hour (All Formes)

Deoxys Raid Hour (All Formes) September 14th, 2022: ???

??? September 21st, 2022: ???

??? September 28th, 2022: Yveltal

Personally, I am thinking that we will get Lunala and Solgaleo in Tier Five raids during these upcoming mysterious raid rotations. What do you think is going to fill in those slots?