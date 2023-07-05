Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: heatran, Hidden Gems, pokemon

Tonight Is Heatran Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Defeat Heatran efficiently using our tips for tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour, which is likely the last time we'll see Heatran in 2023.

Tonight is Heatran Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, July 5th, this Fire/Steel-type Legendary will be popping in raids all of the game. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five raids, giving players a great chance to battle and catch Heatran, who can indeed be Shiny in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at some tips for the one-hour event.

Our biggest tip is to use Ground-types. This is because Heatan has a double weakness to Ground-types due to its dual Fire/Steel-typing.

For those looking to catch a 100% Heatran, heed the IVs. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Heatran will have a CP of 2145 in normal weather conditions and 2681 in boosted conditions.

For those more focused on Shiny hunting, be aware that the rate for Legendary Pokémon like Heatran is approximately one in 20.

You can use our latest Heatran Raid Guide to build a team of the best counters, including Shadow and Mega Pokémon, which will help you defeat Heatran expeditiously.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

July 6th – July 13th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: July 13th – July 25th: Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of July 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, July 12th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Regieleki

Regieleki Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Regidrago

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

July 6th – July 13th: Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise July 13th – July 25th: Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar, making its Pokémon GO debut

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!