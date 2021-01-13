Tonight Is Heatran Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2021

Tonight is Heatran Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM local time, more gyms in the game will feature the Legendary Pokémon Heatran in raids. Here are some tips to maximize on this hour of gameplay.

Our Heatran Raid Hour tips for Pokémon GO players include:

Ground-types: These are your best bet against Heatran due to the fact that it has a double weakness to Ground-types as a dual Fire/Steel-type. Exploiting this weakness is why Heatran is able to be taken down with fewer trainers. You can build a full team of counters using our Heatran Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players. Be sure to prepare your own team and to avoid using Niantic's suggested raid counters, because those suggestions prioritize defense while you want to strongly prioritize offense instead.

Coordinate with friends in different timezones: Now, thanks to remote raid invites, you don't have to play your raid hour and call it quits. You can play raid hours in multiple different timezones. If you don't have any friends from different timezones, exploring raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook will be beneficial.

Know the number of trainers needed: There's nothing worse than getting an invite, seeing that you have enough people, and watching in dismay as doubtful trainers bail at the last minute. Heatran can be duo'd by two dedicated players with the right counters and can be taken down easily by three to four trainers in other situations.

Have fun: Raid hours can become stressful if you don't have the Shiny yet, but remember… if you miss out this time, Heatran will come back. Probably sooner than any of us want. I can tell you personally, Heatran was a Pokémon that I raided dozens of times last year during its January 2020 feature and I didn't get the Shiny. I thought I'd lost my chance and, since then, it has come back twice. If you miss out this time, you won't have to wait very long to make up for that L you took. Such is the way it goes in Pokémon GO.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!