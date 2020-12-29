Tonight Is Shiny Snover Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Snover Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. In this piece, you'll find all the details you need, including whether or not Snover can be caught in its Shiny form, the date and time, and a breakdown of why tonight's bonus is going to be vital for many players.

Snover Spotlight Hour will run in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM local time tonight, Tuesday, December 29th, 2020. Snover was released in its Shiny form in late 2019 and will be available tonight. Gender dex collectors, be sure to keep an eye out because Snover's male and female forms have a noticeable variation.

Now, the bonus is going to be vital for many Pokémon GO trainers during this Snover Spotlight Hour. On the night of New Year's Eve, you see, the Legacy 40 Special Research will disappear from those who haven't completed it, becoming unobtainable for trainers who end 2020 without hitting Level 40. This Research was meant to celebrate trainers who hit this monumental accomplishment before the boosts to how XP is accrued and has resulted in many rushing to get to 40 in order to obtain this Special Research.

Tonight can help on that quest because of the bonus: double evolution XP. From 6 PM – 7 PM local time, throw on a Lucky Egg and evolve all of the random spawns that you can afford to evolve. That's the Sentrets, the Pidgeys, all of the Pokémon you can easily grind. This is a terrific chance to earn hundreds of thousands of XP within the hour if you're speedy. Also, double Lucky Egg duration is in effect during the full hour, so all you'll need to do is crack that one Egg for the hour and get going. You may need to make the difficult choice as to whether you're going to focus fully on the XP bonus or still hunt Snover and, whichever way you choose to go, I hope you have an incredible Spotlight Hour, fellow trainers.