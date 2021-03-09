When it comes to Pokémon GO predictions, Bleeding Cool is where you want to be. When Niantic announced the Charge Up event, we wrote "I strongly believe that Tynamo and its evolutions of Eelektrik and Eelektross will be released during this event." When Niantic announced that a new Mega Raid would be released near the launch of the upcoming event, we wrote "There is no telling if this Mega addition will be related but, assuming it is, there are only two Mega Pokémon with Electric-typing: Ampharos, which is already out, and Manectric. Stay tuned for confirmation, but my current theory is that Manectric will enter the Mega Raid cycle this day." Now, we can officially confirm that Tynamo and Mega Manectric are indeed the official releases for next week's Charge Up event in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

The full details for the Charge Up event in Pokémon GO include:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 16th, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Monday, March 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM local time. Let me just add here, I love the local time events. Losing the strict adherence to Pacific time in recent events have been a stellar change.

Wild Spawns: Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, Electrike, Stunfisk, and Tynamo, which will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time. This Unovan Pokémon can be evolved into Eelektrik and then Eelektross.

5KM Eggs: Pichu, Elekid, Electrike, Shinx, Joltik, Tynamo, and Stunfisk.

Field Research rewards: Poké Balls, Ampharos Mega Energy, Manectric Mega Energy, encounters, and more.

Timed Research with a focus on powering up and evolving Electric-types. No real details on that, but hopefully we'll get some good encounters.

Raids: Tier One: Voltorb, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, and Tynamo. Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Alolan Graveler, Magneton, and Ampharos. Tier Five: Therian Forme Thunduru Mega Raids: Mega Manectric, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Abomasnow

Bonus Feature: Evolution items will drop more frequently from Gifts, which I don't quite believe is something anyone asked for. But still — otherwise, a very interesting new event.