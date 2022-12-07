Ubisoft Announces Their Library Is Coming To Amazon Luna

Ubisoft and Amazon have come to a new agreement for content this week as the publisher's library of games will come to Amazon Luna. In what feels very reminiscent of the deal Ubisoft once made with Google to have their games on Stadia, a selection of titles will be made available on their cloud-based gaming service. This means you'll be able to play games like Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Siege on platforms like Fire TV, smart TVs with the app, and Fire TV tablets. You'll also have the ability to sync your Ubisoft account to your Luna account simply by going to the Settings page in the Luna app. We got more info on the new setup below as this is available now.

"Starting today, Amazon Luna will allow players to play Ubisoft games they've purchased on PC with Ubisoft Connect across devices they already own with the power of the cloud. In order to play the PC games, the titles must be available on Amazon Luna, and players must have an active Prime membership or Luna+ subscription. As a cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna allows you to play on compatible devices without needing to download files – all you need is a reliable internet connection. This means you can now play games from the comfort of your couch on a Fire TV, without needing an expensive console.

There are many Ubisoft games on Amazon Luna, covering a wide variety of exciting adventures. Sharpen your Hidden Blade and track down early members of the Templar Order throughout the open worlds of ninth-century England, ancient Greece, and ancient Egypt in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Origins. Or, if overthrowing regimes and fighting compelling antagonists is more your speed, take up arms against Antón Castillo, Joseph Seed, and Pagan Min in Far Cry 6, Far Cry 5, and Far Cry 4.