Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Morbid Metal, Screen Juice, ubisoft

Ubisoft To Release Morbid Metal Into Early Access This Week

Ubisoft has confirmed that Morbid Metal will be released into Early Access on Steam, as the hack-and-slash action roguelite arrives this week

Article Summary Morbid Metal hits Steam Early Access this week with Ubisoft publishing and Screen Juice developing.

Play as three unique AI warriors in a hack-and-slash roguelite set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Enjoy 10+ hours of gameplay with seamless character swapping and unique combat combos.

Early Access brings Steam Deck support, controller compatibility, and free future updates.

Ubisoft has entered the next phase of testing for their upcoming game Morbid Metal, as they will release an Early Access version on Steam this week. Created by solo developer Felix Schade back in 2017 while he was at college, he would eventually form the studio Screen Juice while continuing work on the title, eventually partnering with Ubisoft to publish it. If you haven't checked it out yet, this is a hack-and-slash action roguelite where you switch between three powerful warriors, each with their own weapons and fighting style, using their skills to fight enemies, explore different locations, and survive in a distant dystopian future. The EA version will have about 10 hours of gameplay to check out while the final version is being worked on.

We have more details about the game here from the devs, along with their notes on what to expect from this version. As well as screenshots, and a couple of trailers featuring two of the three characters you can play as. The Early Access version will launch on Steam on April 8, 2026.

Survive a Twisted Dystopian Future in Morbid Metal

Morbid Metal is a hack-and-slash action roguelite where you play as the last AI, created by the mysterious Operator and trapped in a post-apocalyptic simulation. Each run will bring you closer to transcendence while revealing hints of humanity's downfall. Every time you die, you'll need to start from the beginning, giving you the chance to refine your strategy and upgrade your skill tree in an infinitely replayable loop. Mid-run upgrades and challenges can help give you a boost along the way, and help ensure no two runs look the same.

In Morbid Metal, you can seamlessly switch between three powerful characters – Flux, Ekku, and Vekta – at any point, whether you're exploring vibrant ruined landscapes or mid-combat. Each character has a distinct fighting style and signature skills that you can chain together through shapeshifting for stylish and powerful combos. The more creative you are with your attack combos, the better style score you'll get at the end of your run.

What To Expect in Early Access

The Early Access experience offers over 10 hours of content, is Steam Deck compatible, has Xbox and PlayStation controller support, and gives you a deeper look into the exciting world and gameplay of Morbid Metal. There's already a robust roadmap in place to update the game with new content and game improvements, with flexibility built in to take player feedback into account. Schade and the developers at Screen Juice want to shape Morbid Metal alongside players, and suggestions, experiences, and ideas you have after launch will directly impact the game direction. Everyone who plays Morbid Metal in Early Access will receive all future updates for free, including the final version.

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