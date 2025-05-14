Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Transcenders Media, Truer Than You

Visual Novel Truer Than You Announces May Release Date

New LGBTQ+ visual novel Truer Than You has an official release date, as the game will arrive on Steam in a couple of weeks

Play as Rin, a non-binary protagonist navigating a new job and a series of identity-driven dilemmas.

Features over 1,000 dialogue choices, multiple endings, and a unique flowing conversation system.

Explores themes of authenticity, society, climate change, and queer-friendly relationships.

Indie game developer and publisher Transcenders Media have confirmed the official release date for their LGBTQ+ visual novel, Truer Than You. The game was one of the many that showed off a free demo a few months ago for Steam Next Fest, giving players an idea of the storytelling mechanics and aspects of the novel, making it one of the more talked about games during that run. Now we have a release date as the title will be released on May 28, 2025. No new trailer for this one, but you can learn more about it here.

Truer Than You

While Rin, a non-binary 26-year-old, settles into their new job, they are free to make their own decisions about how they approach clients, with only a few rules to guide them and strict instructions not to expose themselves as an actor. From pretending to be someone's date at a dinner party to filming anonymous videos for an activist group, Rin finds themselves dragged into a sequence of unusual events and meeting a series of fascinating characters with their own unique backstories.

But when the people you meet think you are someone else entirely, how do you know what's real and what isn't? Can you truly outrun your past by pretending to be someone else? As Rin, you'll be able to guide the story as you see fit by using Truer than You's intelligent, flowing dialogue system, enabling you to decide when to speak and when to stay silent. From the beginning of the game, an emphasis on not having to immediately react, taking your time, and making your own decisions takes centre stage.

Unafraid to embrace difficult topics, Truer than You explores relationships and dilemmas on topics such as authenticity, society, and climate change.

A vibrant visual style accompanies a strong cast of appealing characters to meet as you progress.

There are several queer-friendly characters to meet and relationships to explore.

Over 1,000 dialogue choices that lead to multiple endings.

The game's unique flowing dialogue choice system allows players to steer conversations as they wish to or simply sit back and watch the interaction unfold without speaking.

