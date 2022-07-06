War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Adds Sadali Crysthea

Square Enix has released a new update for War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as Sadali Crysthea joins as a new unit. In case you haven't been paying attention to the game's storyline this entire time, Sadali is the primary antagonist for the game, serving as the founder of the Crystal Sanctum. Starting today you can add Sadali to your roster and utilize his unique skills to aid your allies to victory. If you're looking to see what he can do, there is also a special quest that's been added to the game, along with the vision card you see here. You can read more about the newly added unit down below.

Sadali is an Ultra Rare (UR) unit who specializes in the element of Wind. His main job is Crystal Sanctum Founder, with the sub jobs of Devout and Kotodama Wielder. His skills include: Limit Burst: Crystallite Reckoning – Sadali raises his Magic Attack Res Piercing Rate before dealing large damage to the target based on his MAG stat.

Sadali raises his Magic Attack Res Piercing Rate before dealing large damage to the target based on his MAG stat. Rush Not Thy Fate – This skill inflicts medium damage based on the caster's MAG stat to targets in a large area of effect, reduces their CT, and lowers their Agility for 1 turn.

This skill inflicts medium damage based on the caster's MAG stat to targets in a large area of effect, reduces their CT, and lowers their Agility for 1 turn. Sacred Sacrament – Raises all Elemental Resistances of allies within an area around self and adds status removals (AP Auto-Restore/Additional Damage effect) to attacks for 3 turns. Additionally, on July 13, the Vision Card Culmination will come to War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, offering additional stat boosts and healing power for players. This Ultra Rare Vision Card comes with a cost of 70. Its Party Ability increases the Area Attack Resistance and Critical Evasion of Wind-type units. Additionally, at maximum level, Wind-type units also receive an Agility boost. When equipped to Sadali, it boosts his Healing Power and MAG, and when equipped to Gilgamesh or "Whisper," it boosts their Max HP.