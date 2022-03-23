War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches FF6 Event

Square Enix has launched a brand new Final Fantasy VI collaboration event in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Starting today and running all the way until April 26th, you'll be able to snag a few new items for your collection as there are new units and a limited-time vision card to pick up in the game. Those units are of fan-favorite characters Locke, Celes, and Terra. There will also be a special Series Summons held during this time celebrating several Final Fantasy games as it marks the second anniversary of the game's launch. We have more info on the collaboration event below.

Locke (UR) Unit – Locke is a mighty Light-type Ultra Rare (UR) unit, whose main job is Treasure Hunter and sub-jobs are Pugilist and Nightblade. Through his Sky Mirage Dive Limit Burst, Locke can lower a target's slash attack Resistance and reaction ability activation rate for 3 turns, while dealing medium damage to targets within range. He can also reduce enemies' AP by utilizing his AP Hunt skill. His Adventurer's Wisdom skill allows him to raise the Unit Attack Resistance and Reaction Block Rate of allies within an area around himself for 3 turns.

Final Fantasy VI Omen vision card – The card's party ability bestows Man Eater and raises Spirit for Fire-type units. At the maximum level, the vision card also increases missile attack resistance of Fire-type units, which boosts the Fire Attack and Max HP of Fire-type units. Additionally, the card boosts Terra's Magic and Agility stats.