Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Releases Gameplay Overview Video

Check out the latest video for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as we get afar better and more in-depth look at the gameplay to come.

Article Summary Focus Entertainment drops an extended gameplay video for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Space Marine 2 release date is set for September 9, 2024, featuring solo and co-op modes.

Six customizable classes are available with deep customization for armor and weapons.

Regular free updates post-launch will add new missions, maps, enemies, and weapons.

Focus Entertainment released a brand-new extended video for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as we get a better look at the gameplay. This is basically a guided tour of the game with narration, as they show off many of the aspects that return from the original, along with all of the improvements they've made since then. You can check out the video here and more info on the game as well, with the game set to be released on September 9, 2024.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Continue the story of legendary Ultramarines Lieutenant Demetrian Titus a hundred years after the events of Space Marine and fight the endless Tyranid swarms to defend the Imperium. Unleash Titus' superhuman skill and wide-ranging arsenal solo, or with up to two friends playing as Titus' battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Play as one of six playable classes (Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper, and Heavy) in "Operations" (PvE) and "Eternal War" (PvP) modes and make them your own with Space Marine 2's deep customization system for your armor and weapons. In "Operations" mode, use Armoury Data and experience earned on the battlefield to upgrade each class with up to 25 perks to shape your playstyle. Armoury Data will also let you level up your weapons with each new mission to unlock more powerful variants and unique cosmetics. The armor and weapon cosmetics earned in "Operations" will even be available for your "Eternal War" matches, though your perks and weapon upgrades will remain exclusive to the PvE experience for balancing purposes.

Following the release on September 9, Space Marine 2 players will receive new "Operations" missions and PvP maps, new enemies, and new weapons to fight them with, through regular free updates for all players. Additional cosmetics and Chapter heraldry will be released as part of the Season Pass with no microtransactions or in-game cash shop involving premium currency.

