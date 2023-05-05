Warhaven Will Release A Free Demo During Steam Next Fest Nexon is giving players a chance to experience Warhaven during Steam Next Fest this June with a special free demo.

Nexon revealed this morning that they will be bringing Warhaven to the next Steam Next Fest, as players will be getting a free demo in June. The 16v16 PvP medieval brawler will give you an opportunity to experience all of the mayhem for a solid week as they will open up their servers and give you a limited experience. This will be very different compared to previous beta versions that have been tested as they have refined the game a little and given it changes based on feedback and testing. We have a few details for you below over what they will be including next month, along with a new trailer showing the game off.

"Players last experienced the visceral combat of Warhaven during the global open beta in October of 2022. The Steam Next Fest version of the game has been refined to provide a more enjoyable, stress-free experience. The game still offers the same brutal pleasures of melee combat, but now with increased movement and combat speeds for more exciting gameplay. Beginners will also appreciate the addition of new tutorials, UI, camera angles, and controls to make the game easier to learn. Players can also look forward to new content in the form of a new capture mode and a new map, "Sihan", which features a volcanic landscape."

"In addition, players will be introduced to a new character, "Hush", a nimble assassin who specializes in disrupting the enemy's strategies. During Steam Next Fest, Nexon will host various events, including a live stream with the director of Warhaven, Eunseok Yi, where he will share the game's development process and future roadmap. Warhaven supports nine languages, including Korean, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Mandarin, Cantonese and Japanese, and will be available to play for free for the duration of Steam Next Fest (June 19 – 26)."