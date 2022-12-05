Wave Break Will Be Released On Xbox Later This Month

Funktronic Labs announced today they will finally be releasing Wave Break for Xbox consoles later this December. This is the most updated version of the game as Xbox players will get all the updates and patches thrown into the mix, so you get everything in one package without having to wait for any other content. Right now the game is set to be released on December 21st, 2022. Enjoy the latest trailer below before it gets released.

Wave Break is the world's first skateBOATING game, inspired by arcade skateboarding classics. Grind, grab, kickflip and shoot your way through an explosive 80s crime-filled Miami Vice themed world. Enjoy an episodic single-player campaign, ranked online multiplayer, multiple custom game modes, and an advanced park creator. From tropical beaches to frozen tundras, ride the waves and score the world's biggest combo with style.

SINGLE PLAYER CAMPAIGN: Challenge yourself with familiar objectives, collectibles and high-score missions. It's skateBOAT or die as the rivalry between Wave Break's usual suspects plays out in an episodic storyline involving guns, kickflips, and blood money.

ONLINE MULTIPLAYER: Compete to be the best flippin' champ in online ranked matchmaking, or group up with online friends in custom game modes.

MULTIPLE GAME MODES: Compete for high scores in Trick Attack, battle it out in Deathmatch, or practice and refine your skills in Free Play mode.

PARK CREATOR: Create the park of your dreams using our advanced in-game Park Creator! Create and edit ONLINE with friends, or do it solo for super-focus.

CUSTOMIZATION: Unlock hundreds of custom clothing for maximum stylin', as well as tons of decals and decorations for your boats. Upgrade stats and unlock gear as you play and earn money.

STREAM-SAFE SOUNDTRACK: Vibe out to Wave Break's fresh and 100% stream-safe soundtrack featuring original songs from some of the best synthwave artists in the scene, like Timecop1983, Kalax, and many more!

Vibe out to Wave Break's fresh and 100% stream-safe soundtrack featuring original songs from some of the best synthwave artists in the scene, like Timecop1983, Kalax, and many more! WEEZY MODE: A special Weezer-themed level, song, and cosmetic items