West Hunt Releases New Summer Update With New Content

Check out the latest update for West Hunt this week as they have added some new content in time for the Summer to keep you guessing.

Indie game developer NewGen and publisher Wandering Wizard have released a new update for West Hunt with some summertime activities. Working with their community, the devs have taken a little time and care with the game recently to improve on what they have with community feedback and the quality-of-life changes. However, starting today, players will be able to enjoy some new additions that include better aim positioning for Sheriffs and having a global chat on the main menu. The Summer content for the game includes having the Smoker, Shapeshifter, and Teleport abilities in a rechargeable cycle, as well as the addition of entry and exit doors on buildings to prevent Sherriffs from peeking in from the outside. You'll also see some new animations from the outlaws. You can see all of it in the latest video below.

"This delightful social deduction game set in the Old West has players 'all-fired' and looking for more trouble in them thar' town as the Tunisian-based team has continued to work through early access to get the game in 'apple pie order'. The town and nearby mining site is a 'bag of nails' as players search for the wolf in sheep's clothing in West Hunt, a multiplayer social deduction game set in the Old West where players experience various roles, gameplay modes, and randomized elements to deduce identities and take down their opponents – Cowboys, Townspeople, Natives, tumbleweeds, snakes in boots and all the sus an old western town can handle. Players can don their Sherriff or Outlaw realness by using old western garb via various characters and skins to face off in deadly PvP matches; attempting to sus out them thar' impostor. West Hunt players can also use emotes to taunt their opponents via in-game voice chat for PvP, PvE, 1-on-1, 2-on-2, or 3-on-3 matches to discover the player causing all the trouble around town."

