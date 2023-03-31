Wild Hearts Reveals New Info On April 2023 Update Koei Tecmo and Electronic Arts drop new details on what Wild Hearts will get in April, as the Murakumo appears.

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have revealed new details of what they have coming to Wild Hearts went the next update drops in April. Among the additions will be new armor and weapons, a new Kemono species known as Marukumo, a new Spinning Top Karakuri, and a few improvements to the game in general. We have snippets of the notes below, along with a trailer, as you can read the full details on the game's blog.

New Kemono Species – Murakumo

Strange winds swirl the sakura blossoms, which fail to fall even long after spring has passed. When rumors spread of this eerie sight, parents warn their children to keep their distance. Knowing that should you wander too close, the vulpine fiend appears and spirits you away. For it is no mere wind; it is the Murakumo. This Kemono's plethora of petal-manipulating attacks are a real menace. It courses through the air on platforms made of sakura blossoms. Which, in turn, makes counterattacking tricky. When enraged, the vulpine beast unleashes a thunderous tornado that could easily leave you unconscious. Hunters would be wise to employ a Spinning Top Karakuri to fight against the beast.

New Karakuri – Spinning Top

Once unleashed, the Spinning Top closes in on prey to deliver a stubborn assault. Whenever it hits Kemono or other obstacles, it gains both speed and power. The Spinning Top can stagger Kemono given it has enough speed and power when it connects.

Limit Breaking Weapons & Armor

Hunters can use Core Orbs to further enhance weapons and armor. The number of times you can carry out such enhancements, and the effects they have, are different for each piece of equipment. Core orbs can mainly be obtained by successfully hunting Volatile Kemono. The type of core orb dropped will depend on where you are hunting.

Additional Fixes & Improvements To Wild Hearts

The team is still hard at work to pack in as many fixes, improvements and adjustments as possible. Be on the lookout for the full bulleted update notes on April 6th. Thank you for your continued support and passion for Wild Hearts.