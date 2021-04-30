Will Meloetta By Pokémon GO Fest 2021's Mythical?

There was a hint in Niantic's announcement for Pokémon GO's upcoming GO Fest 2021 that might have actually confirmed the Mythical Pokémon to be revealed during the event. Could Meloetta be on the way? Let's get into it all.

Okay, first, I eat my words. In yesterday's announcement of GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO, I wrote:

What will be the new Mythical Pokémon: Last year, we skipped past two Sinnoh Mythicals and landed on Victini. I'd bet we'll cycle back this year and get either Shaymin or a double hitter of Phione and Manaphy. This bit was announced well before GO Fest 2020 launched last year, so hopefully, we'll have something to report soon.

What I didn't know, though… was how soon.

There's a hint that is less of a hint and more of a "Look at me!" shout. Look again at Pokémon GO's graphic.

It's right there in the event's logo: musical notes.

Poor Shaymin, Phione, and Manaphy. The Sinnoh Mythical Pokémon are once again skipped over, it seems, by the Melody Pokémon herself, Meloetta from the Unova Region. It's hard to take this as a hint and not an outright confirmation, but Niantic has not come out yet and confirmed it's Meloetta… but I think we can safely place our bets now.

Interestingly, Meloette has two Formes: the Aria Forme which is Normal/Psychic-type and the Pirouette Forme which is Normal/Fighting-type. Could we see these split, like Deoxys, with us only getting one? Remember, though, there was a recent find in Pokémon GO's code by dataminers that suggested form-changing capabilities may be introduced. Will Meloetta be the first non-Mega Pokémon able to change Formes and then change back? All of that is impossible to know at the moment, but it's fun to speculate.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more GO Fest 2021 news!