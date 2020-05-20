Wizards Of The Coast Releases MTG's May State Of Arena Address

Wizards of the Coast, creator of the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, has released their notes on Magic: The Gathering: Arena, the game's online interface, for May. Their article includes not only notes on reception and bug reports but also serves as an official slew of announcements for new and continuing events such as Brawlers' Guildhall and the Arena Open.

Wizards Of The Coast: Historic Anthology III

To start, Wizards stated that the third Historic Anthology installment, Arena's most recent, would be the last one for the remainder of the year. This is because of the influx of Pioneer-centric and Eternal-centric releases that are due to be introduced to Magic: The Gathering: Arena. As with the previous two Historic Anthologies, this one will be available in the Arena storefront as a full bundle for a sum of gems or gold (4,000 or 25,000, respectively), or by crafting the cards individually at the cost of the prerequisite wildcards (at a rate of one to one).

The Arena Open

In perhaps the biggest turn of events, Wizards of the Coast is hosting an event over Magic: The Gathering: Arena where players will be able to compete for actual money. Dubbed the Arena Open, this two-day event will cost 4,000 gems or 20,000 gold to enter and consist of Best-of-Three games of Standard Constructed. Players will play until they achieve either seven wins or three losses on Day One, and if they've won seven games they move onto Day Two. On that day, players will continue to play Standard Constructed until they achieve seven wins or two losses.

The prize payout depends on players' standings. To break even, players will need to win two matches in Day One, and to win money on Day Two players will need to win seven matches. This event is sure to be grueling and not the least bit easy since players are literally playing for financial gains. Nevertheless, the Arena Open looks to be a fun, and for many, fulfilling, event.

Brawlers' Guildhall Extended Through June

As part of Wizards of the Coast's "Stay At Home, Play At Home" initiative, Arena's Brawlers' Guildhall event will be extended past May and into June. The continuation of Brawlers' Guildhall introduces a copy of Hanna, Ship's Navigator to the library of cards on Magic: The Gathering: Arena, to be obtained by players for achieving their first Brawl win between May 21st and July 1st.

What do you think of these announcements? Does Arena seem like a good way to continue playing Magic: The Gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Let us know what your thoughts are!