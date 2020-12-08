World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Is Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time

Blizzard Entertainment wasted no time in letting fans know that World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands has reached a brand new record. According to the company, the latest installment to their franchise MMORPG has beaten the previous industry record-holder, Diablo III, selling over 3.5 million copies as of its first day of release. Leading up to the release, the game reached and sustained its highest number of players on monthly or longer-term subscriptions, beating out figures from the same timeframe over the past decade. Also, players have apparently spent more time in Azeroth year to date than in the same period of any of the last 10 years, and the total player time in-game this year to date has nearly doubled to last year. In short, the game is a success beyond what the company probably expected. You can read more about the announcement below.

"It's been a huge thrill to enter this whole-new dimension of the Warcraft universe together with millions of players around the world," said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. "It's been equally rewarding to see players enjoying all of the new features and content in Shadowlands—whether they're exploring new aspects of their characters with the Covenants or setting foot in WoW for the first time with the new-player experience in Exile's Reach—and there's much more to come." The launch of Shadowlands is just the beginning of an adventure unlike anything ever before experienced in World of Warcraft, with much more in store for players in the weeks and months ahead. Starting today, Shadowlands Season 1 commences when the gates to the expansion's first raid, Castle Nathria—the gothic stronghold of Revendreth—open in Normal and Heroic difficulties. Mythic Keystone dungeons will also become available, tempting Azeroth's heroes with greater rewards for taking on increased challenges. This season's dungeon affix, Prideful, turns heroes' own sense of accomplishment against them in the form of ego-wrought manifestations. In addition, players will be able to put their skills to the ultimate test in Arenas and Battlegrounds as the expansion's first Rated PvP season begins.