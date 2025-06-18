Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brass Lion Entertainment, Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver

Wu-Tang: Rise Of The Deceiver Developers Dive Into Its Origins

The developers behind Wu-Tang: Rise Of The Deceiver released a new video this week going over the game's origins and more

Article Summary Brass Lion Entertainment shares the origins of Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver in a new developer video.

Game features martial arts action mixed with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan and their iconic music.

Players battle the Deceiver’s forces, harnessing Wu-Tang powers in a surreal, anime-inspired world.

Supports 3-player co-op, deep customization, and classic Wu-Tang tracks overseen by Just Blaze.

Brass Lion Entertainment released a new developer video this week, as they talk about the origins and more for Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver. Co-founders Bryna Dabby Smith and Rashad Redic sat down for a lengthy interview with Danny Peña, as they go over this unique game that mixes an original martial arts story with that of the legendary rap group. The video is over 30 minutes, so aside from anything concrete about the gameplay or a release date, this covers about all you need to know in advance about the title. Enjoy the video!

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver

To save their home of Shaolin, the Wu-Tang Clan must pass on their fantastical powers to a new generation of warriors. You've been called to battle back the forces of an invading, corrupting force – the Deceiver. You and your friends will fight alongside the Wu-Tang Clan, calling on their powerful skills and timeless wisdom to restore Shaolin to a beacon of hope, community, and prosperity.

Ghostface Killah is calling on you to rescue his Wu brothers, who aid you in your battle to save the dreams of the people. Defeat the forces of the Deceiver to elevate Shaolin into a hopeful and thriving community. Harness the powers of the Wu-Tang Clan to fight fantastical enemies through the Chambers of a surreal dreamworld. Dynamic gameplay soundtrack, including classic Wu-Tang songs + new material, overseen by legendary producer Just Blaze. Collect powerful Jewels to customize your fighting style and iconic fits to show off your drip. Combine forces with your friends in increasingly challenging battle Chambers and beat back the Deceiver's swarms.

Afro-surrealism intertwines with anime in the worlds of Shaolin and the Medium

Increasing difficulty as players battle through the Chambers of the Medium

Player customization to show off your drip and tailor your fighting style

Fully supported 3-player co-op with a social hub in Shaolin

Battle the Deceiver's forces with the timeless wisdom and powers of the Wu-Tang Clan

