Wyrd Games Reveals Nightmare Edition For Malifaux, The Other Side

Every year around the time of GenCon, one of the most (if not the most) prolific tabletop gaming conventions in the United States, Wyrd Games, the Marietta, Georgia-based tabletop game design company responsible for Malifaux and The Other Side, comes out with a "Nightmare Edition" boxed set, wherein has a bunch of collectible, limited-edition alternate sculpts for Malifaux. This year, Wyrd is going all-out once again, this time integrating support for The Other Side into their Nightmare Edition box!

Deepest Depths contains a starting crew for the Nephilim keyword in Malifaux Third Edition. Adi Adara is a stand-in for Nekima, a Nephilim who has deposed her sister Lilith, traditionally seen as the Mother of Monsters in the in-game lore, and the original go-to when hiring a Nephilim crew in the game (Lilith, we are told, has since been imprisoned, or worse). Adi Adara's own coterie act as replacements for Young Nephilim, Terror Tots, and Blood Hunters.

Of course, we would be remiss to neglect to mention that Adi Adara and her crew also act as optional alternates for some key models in the Gibbering Hordes faction of Wyrd Games' other wargame, The Other Side! Adi Adara, in this instance, is a Stormsiren, while the Lagan and Trenchlings are Egg Clutches and the Reefdwellers are Morphling adjunct models. This is a very cool way that Wyrd has accounted for both of their biggest wargames and proof that they aren't neglecting either when it comes to new releases, which for Wyrd seem to come out by the bushel every month.

Wyrd Games will be at GenCon 2021, running from September 16th through September 19th, with a ton of new releases, as per usual, and will open their web store a day prior on September 15th to account for online orders of special edition models and the like. Meanwhile, are you planning to get anything from Wyrd? Do you play Malifaux and/or The Other Side? If you do, let us know your thoughts on either in the comments below!