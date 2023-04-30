Young Horses Games Releases Four Indie Titles At Once Young Horses Games decided to release four games at the same time, all of them offering a little something different.

The crew over at Young Horses Games decided to be bold this past week and chose to release four new indie games at the same time! All of the games were made as part of the Free Range initiative, in which the crew behind games such as Octodad and Bugsnax collected smaller side projects and released them under the main banner on Steam. All of them are completely free for you to check out and download, as they all offer up a little something different. We have info on all four of them below, including the links for you to head off and download them if you want to start playing.

IndependANT, a small open world platforming adventure where you play as… well, an ant. The game is a tech demo that was made recently to help the studio move from their proprietary engine to Unreal 5 engine. IndependANT is brand new, never seen by the public, World Exclusive announcement material!

Antbassador is a game in which you take control of the titular Antbassador, a giant human finger with a tophat making their way through a bustling ant colony while trying not to squish their tiny friends. The game was created in 2014 for the Ludum Dare game jam and took first place that year!

Snakedate has you find dates as a snake in a club. What else is there to say? The game was also made as part of the Ludum Dare jam in 2015.

Octodad: Student Edition is the original version of Octodad, the one that started it all. It was made as the horses were still in college and eventually would enter the IGF in 2010 and make a big enough splash to allow them to go to Kickstarter and fund what would become Octodad: Dadliest Catch.