YouTube Gaming Reports Four Billion Views For Among Us In September

YouTube Gaming just released a new report on viewership data for September 2020, and Among Us had an interesting statistic. The Innersloth game has seen record popularity the past two months, and it appears to have given YouTube some of its highest numbers in the Gaming section. According to the report, the game racked up 4 Billion views for the month of September alone across every video that was content made for, about, or featuring gameplay of the indie title. Essentially being one of the most-watched games of 2020 on the platform, outperforming AAA titles last month like The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel's Avengers, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We have a snippet of the report for you below.

While the number, itself, may be shocking, what's also surprising is the variety of videos that are being uploaded related to this game. As one might expect, gameplay videos abound, but a range of other kinds of videos speak to the game's impact on culture. Other videos include memes, comedic sketches, songs, DIY, and animation. CG5's video spans two of those categories. It's an original animation and an original song. In September, over 6% of all views for videos related to Among Us were for videos with some variation of "animation" in the title.

While the United States makes up the single largest audience for this content, the Americas, in general, with Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina show up among the countries contributing the greatest number of views. South Korea's presence in the list reflects the country's early rising interest in the game. Creators like South Korea's 빅헤드 were uploading Among Us videos to YouTube as early as July.

In addition to seeing that videos related to Among Us were being uploaded by a broad range of creators representing different skills and interests, we also saw that these videos were uploaded by creators of all different sizes. In fact, many of the most-viewed videos related to Among Us have come from creators with lower numbers of subscribers. For example, Hornstromp Games had a little over 100K subscribers before the channel began uploading its Among Us animated videos. Those videos are now among the most-viewed of all Among Us videos.