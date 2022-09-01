2022 Brooklyn Horror Film Festival Unveils First Wave Lineup

The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival announced the first wave of titles for their explosive 2022 edition, presented by Shudder. It runs from October 13th to the 20th, with screenings at Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg & Williamsburg Cinemas. Festival badges are on sale now, and a limited amount of individual tickets will be sold starting in September.

The festival will open with the Eva Green starring Nocebo, the latest psychological thriller from celebrated Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan, best known for his 2019 Cannes selection Vivarium, starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, but better known to BHFF audiences for his feature debut Without Name, which swept the festival awards in 2016 taking Best Feature, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Wave one includes the world premieres of four exciting new films: the feature directorial debut from Laurence Vannicelli (co-writer of the hit 2021 BHFF horror comedy Porno), Mother, May I?, starring Dinner in America's Kyle Gallner, and MTV's Teen Wolf's Holland Roden; actor-turned-director Christopher Denham's third feature Old Flame; Clubhouse-born supernatural horror anthology Sinphony, and the latest from Terence Krey (director of BHFF 2020s An Unquiet Grave), Summoners, featuring Christine Nyland, McLean Peterson, and indie horror maverick Larry Fessenden.

Additional premiere highlights from the line-up are Satan's Slaves 2: Communion, Joko Anwar's follow-up to his 2017 hit Indonesian horror; Joe Begos' holiday-horror Christmas Bloody Christmas; Andy Mitton's acclaimed creeping COVID-chiller The Harbinger; Pete Ohs' SXSW sensation supernatural stalker feature Jethica; Karim Ouelhaj's multi-award winning Megalomaniac; Daphné Baiwir's King On Screen doc on the celebrated author; Kristoffer Borgli's absurd pitch black Cannes satire Sick of Myself, breakout indie-horror directing duo Aaron Moorehead and Justin Benson's latest, Something In The Dirt; Prime Video's Run Sweetheart Run, with director Shana Feste and lead Ella Balinska in attendance, and Shudder's newest addition to the popular found-footage franchise, V/H/S/99, hot off its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and much more.

Rounding out the first wave is our first repertory program, The Gates Of Hell And Beyond: A Lucio Fulci Retrospective. The program includes eight classic Fulci titles, including the new 4K restoration of Fulci's The Beyond, presented with a new score from original composer Fabio Frizzi. It is complemented by a special live event, presented by The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies, diving into the life and works spanning Fulci's career.

Few filmmakers have staged cinematic horror with as much vicious glee and unabashed sadism as the late Fulci. Having directed some of the genre's craziest giallo and living dead films, the prolific Italian director has rightfully earned a reputation as a true master of gore and brutality. But what isn't acknowledged as much is Fulci's love of New York City, where he set some of his most memorable films. To celebrate the 40th anniversaries of two such NYC-based efforts, Manhattan Baby and The New York Ripper, and in collaboration with Grindhouse Releasing, Blue Underground, and AGFA, the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival has assembled "The Gates of Hell and Beyond," an eight-film retrospective of classic Fulci mayhem.