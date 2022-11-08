Possible 28 Weeks Later Sequel Gets a Small Glimmer of Hope

It's been several years since the release of 28 Weeks Later and 20 years since the release of the original film, 28 Days Later, a cult classic zombie title that helped restart the zombie craze in film and on television.

After the sequel's release in 2007, there was still a lively audience backing the film and hoping to see a third installment, which every so often becomes a topic of conversation that seems to fizzle out. However, we can now confidently state that the future of the franchise isn't necessarily dead after all… at least, that's the vibe we're getting based on recent conversations with those attached to the beloved zombie franchise.

In a celebratory anniversary conversation with star Cillian Murphy and director Danny Boyle via NME, the pair reflected on their experiences and the possibilities that are still in the mix. "I think there's a problem with that, in that I'm 20 years older…' Murphy tells the publication about his proposed return before adding, "But every time I do bump into Danny or [writer Alex Garland], I always mention it. Because I showed it to my kids recently, some Halloween about four or five years ago, and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that's 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea, and it's very appealing to me."

The Odds for More 28 Days Later Just Greatly Improved

When Boyle spoke up about his interest in returning to 28 Days Later to make a proper trilogy, he divulged, "I'd be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time, actually. It's funny, I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see… who knows? It might come back into focus because one of the things that's happening in the business at the moment is it has to be a big reason for you to go to the cinema because there are less and less reasons."

If Boyle, Garland, and Murphy all found a way to return for a sequel to 28 Weeks Later, the real question is, who wouldn't want to see where that could go?