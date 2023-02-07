Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Wanted a Serious Villain The writer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania explained that the film's villain Kang is intended to be a more menacing foe for the MCU.

Marvel has spent more than a decade telling live-action stories full of heroes and villains, as well as characters who slowly work their way from one category to the other, showing the intricacies of character development within the MCU.

In the past, we've been privy to foes like Loki, Thanos, Namor, and Scarlet Witch, just to name a few. However, Phase 5 is gearing up for a notable foe from the pages of Marvel comics known as Kang, which will likely extend further than the scope of the next Ant-Man release.

Kang Isn't Your Fun Comic Book Villain Like Loki

In a new interview with Variety (shared on their official Twitter account during the red-carpet premiere of Ant-Man 3), the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness explained the film's needs for a bag guy, noting, "I think jumping off of Loki, where he's more of a whimsical, unexpected character, we just wanted to break expectations with this third movie. I think everyone kind of maybe expected a funnier or a goofier Ant-Man villain, so Peyton and I said, 'No, let's put Ant-Man up against the most dangerous villain in the Multiverse, and let's do the opposite of what you saw in Loki."

The MCU creative then went on to clarify his intentions by explaining his point of view and added, "'Let's make this the worst of the worst, and there's a reason he's here.' And Kang [Jonathan Majors] is incredible. I don't think I've seen a screen actor like him in quite some time, so the guy nailed every line, and I've never had such a thrill writing for an actor like him before."

Kang is obviously a key figure in Marvel comics, the new era of the MCU, and even in stories pertaining to the plausible Young Avengers group that Marvel has slowly assembled over the years, so it'll be interesting to see how this particular villain changes things for Marvel's current heroes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters starting February 17, 2023.