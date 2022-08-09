Amandla Stenberg on the Social Media Influence of Bodies Bodies Bodies

The recent A24 black comedy slasher title Bodies Bodies Bodies is already sitting at a wonderful approval rating and being toted as this generation's version of the '90s meta-slasher, Scream. However, in order to be compared to something like Scream suggests that the film offers more commentary on a generation or genre as well – with "horror" perfectly incorporated in a plot to heighten any sense of real-life familiarity.

In Bodies Bodies Bodies, the trailer alone shows off a very snarky yet occasionally self-aware Gen Z caricature, setting up the film to be a trendy way to comedically revisit this era of the genre for years to come, but apparently, there's even more commentary to enjoy from the title. Now, during a recent interview with AV Club, the film's star Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give) opened up about how today's social media-like "friendships" and the sometimes careless absorption of information online are crucial to the film's end result.

Stenberg explained, "I think what's interesting about it – and what I think our writer Sarah DeLappe did so beautifully – is to examine what it's like when you have that type of culture and that friend group in a time and information age in which we do not actually interrogate or engage with information we read or see, or experience, very deeply." The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor then elaborates, "Most of us are just reading a tweet or a headline, and the way we start to characterize events, and each other, and relationships, have all become quite streamlined and shaped by the forums on which we disseminate information. That can be really detrimental and scary, and I think it can reveal that maybe the foundations of some of your relationships are not built on the sturdiest legs."

Where some slasher films offer commentary on parents not understanding their children or perhaps explaining the timely "rules" of horror, Bodies Bodies Bodies entertainingly points out some very modernized societal struggles for your viewing pleasure!

Bodies Bodies Bodies is currently in theaters in Los Angeles and New York City.