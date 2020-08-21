Captain America Costume Pieces at Auction

ComicConnect has something a little different from the usual comics up in event auction #43, Session 1 ending August 24. This session is full of comic movie props, costumes, and memorabilia. Along with several pieces from other Marvel films as well as a couple DC pieces, you can bid on costume pieces worn on-screen by Chris Evans from Captain America: The First Avenger as well. The auction is live now and ends August 24. Marvel costume design is pretty awesome but the outfit that Evans worse in Captain America: The First Avengers is without a doubt one of the coolest. It was so good that they had him wear it a second time in the finale of The Winter Soldier. There are several pieces of Captain America props but one of the cooler pieces is his helmet. Per the auction listing:

Captain America's iconic helmet is constructed of a cast rubber shell expertly finished to appear as armor. It includes soft brown leather lining components and stitched leather, vented ear flaps that come from within the helmet and a leather chin strap that fastens with a metal clasp. Also features leather lining around nose and mouth portions of the mask. The entire construction has been expertly assembled and painted with the iconic "A" on the forehead and stenciled white wings on either side of the helmet. Meticulous studio distressing has been applied to create the appearance of battle damage including scratches, impacts, abrasions and soiling perfectly matching the advanced stages of helmets highly visible on screen. Handwritten on the interior, "#2 Stage 3" and, "2 Wobb" in white ink. A brilliant example of the craft and attention to detail synonymous with the Marvel Universe and the beloved Captain America franchise. In production used fine to very fine condition.

The USO shield is also up for sale, so a shield and a helmet, and you two can pretend that you're as cool as Steve Rogers. These pieces and more are listed in event auction #43, session 1, which is live now and ends August 24.