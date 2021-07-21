District 9 Sequel Will Include a Central Topic from American History

It's been a while since we've heard an update about the upcoming sequel to District 9, but apparently, there's still traction on moving forward with the franchise.

In February of this year, writer and director Neill Blomkamp announced that he had enlisted the help of co-writers Sharlto Copley and Terri Tatchell to create the narrative for the science fiction action film sequel. More recently, in conversation with IGN, Blomkamp confirmed that he has been progressing and has a specific idea tethered to American history, showing confidence in his idea.

Blomkamp divulged, "That script continues to be written. It's looking good. It took a decade to figure out, to come up with a reason why to make that film as opposed to just make a sequel. There was a topic in American history that the second I realized that that fit into the world of District 9, it felt like an awesome way to do a sequel. So yeah, it continues to be developed, and it's getting a lot closer."

Centering on a war between aliens and humans in an alternate sci-fi-focused world, the film also explored themes of segregation and xenophobia, going on to earn largely positive reviews from critics – as well as over $200 million in the box office on a budget of $30 million. Often perceived as one of the best sci-fi additions of the early '00s, District 9 has been in talks to earn itself a follow-up ever since its 'initial release without a major commitment.

Since then, Blomkamp has kept busy since his work on District 9, moving on to helm Elysium, Chappie, Demonic, and the upcoming film Inferno, giving the filmmaker ample time to perfect his vision. Considering District 9 remains Blomkamp's most widely praised work to date, something like District 10 is going to require a lot of fine-tuning – so getting to hear that there's official progress suggests Blomkamp is in a place where the long-awaited sequel has become a priority.

